Truist Securities Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $21.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.43.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

