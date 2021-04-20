Truist Securiti Weighs in on PepsiCo, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEP. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of PEP opened at $144.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.