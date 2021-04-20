Truist Financial Corp Takes $761,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

