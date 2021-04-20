Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,008 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ALRM opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.
In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,278 shares of company stock worth $1,426,076 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.