Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,008 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,278 shares of company stock worth $1,426,076 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.