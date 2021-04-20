Truist Financial Corp Has $750,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.43.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $122.08 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.75 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $110.70.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

