Truist Financial Corp Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

