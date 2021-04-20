Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magnite by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magnite by 12,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 465,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

