Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 125.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,972,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,004,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 470,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $584,000.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $72.27.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

