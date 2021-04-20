Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 329.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.