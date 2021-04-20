Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 4,812 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 284,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 394,025 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 112,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock remained flat at $$20.31 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,409. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

