Triton Wealth Management PLLC Invests $551,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.48.

DOCU stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.34. 19,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,086. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

