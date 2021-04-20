Triton Wealth Management PLLC Invests $38,000 in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned approximately 2.68% of Castor Maritime as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

CTRM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 472,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,183,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.54. Castor Maritime Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

