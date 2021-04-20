Triton Wealth Management PLLC Invests $255,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 46.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 625,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

