Triton Wealth Management PLLC Buys Shares of 39,761 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

QQQJ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,301. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

