Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks despite the ongoing uncertain scenario. In October 2020, the company's board announced an approximate 10% hike in its quarterly dividend. We are also encouraged by the strong rebound in its operations in the second half of 2020 with global containerized trade volumes being “well above pre-pandemic levels”. Anticipating the surge in container demand to continue, Triton expects adjusted earnings per share to be much higher in 2021 than that of 2020. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings being revised upward over the past 60 days. However, the 3% decline in leasing revenues during the coronavirus-ravaged 2020 is a downside. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Triton International stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. 2,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Triton International has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Triton International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

