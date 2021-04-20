TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Down 6.4%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $49.62. Approximately 23,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,897,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

