Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $992.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

