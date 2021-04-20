Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOLWF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.08.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.