Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.92

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 4940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

