Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.99 Million

Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce $49.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.49 million and the lowest is $48.20 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $47.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $210.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.58 million to $217.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $275.56 million, with estimates ranging from $240.74 million to $333.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,313. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,073,000.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 17,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

