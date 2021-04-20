TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $119,825.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,192 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $197,367.68.

TRU opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after buying an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 588.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

