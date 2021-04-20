TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Scotiabank

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.75.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TSE TA opened at C$12.20 on Friday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.15.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Insiders acquired a total of 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 over the last 90 days.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.