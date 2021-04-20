TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.96

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.96 and traded as high as C$20.23. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$19.68, with a volume of 850,782 shares traded.

RNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 56.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.61.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

