Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $172.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $172.80.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

