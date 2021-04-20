TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCON. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

