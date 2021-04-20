TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Up to $48.70

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.70, but opened at $49.80. TPI Composites shares last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 793 shares trading hands.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

