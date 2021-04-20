Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 38.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $156.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The company has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

