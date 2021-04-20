Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Total by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Total by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Total stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

