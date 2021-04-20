Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$33.75 at Eight Capital

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$34.50 to C$33.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

TSE:TXG traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.81 and a 1 year high of C$25.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$327.93 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89. Insiders sold 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $179,101 over the last 90 days.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

