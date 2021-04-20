TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Reaches $89.73 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00003079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $89.73 million and $5.97 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 3,046.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00018751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00086467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.67 or 0.00646361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

