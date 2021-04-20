ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

TDUP stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

