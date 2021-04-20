THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded THK from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.04. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -437.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

