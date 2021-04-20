Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) SVP Sells $11,780.00 in Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $11,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Der Salm Johannes Rene Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $648.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,951.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 269,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period.

THR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

