The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 215.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

