The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEGRY opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The Weir Group has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.