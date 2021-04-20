The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

