The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.07.

DIS stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.70. 131,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,158,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $335.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

