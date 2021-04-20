The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $138.96. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

