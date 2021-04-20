The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $786.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $786.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,425,315.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $222,473,174. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD traded down $23.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $695.48. 583,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $703.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $761.23.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

