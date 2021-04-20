The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.53-5.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.498-75.207 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.35 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.73.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.