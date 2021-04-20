The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.17.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $177.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average of $149.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

