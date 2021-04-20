The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (MAAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MAAL stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The Marketing Alliance has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

