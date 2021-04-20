The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.04. 85,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,113. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.51 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $348.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.97.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

