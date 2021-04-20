The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.51 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $351.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.97.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

