The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 212.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,136 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $29,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

