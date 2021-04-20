The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

