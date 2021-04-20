The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.