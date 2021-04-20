The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. United Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $233.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

