The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $189.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.