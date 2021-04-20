The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.29.
Shares of CLX stock opened at $189.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
