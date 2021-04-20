The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $48,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Chemours by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 568,555 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,575,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,927,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in The Chemours by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 305,692 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CC opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

